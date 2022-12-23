The Worldwide Market for Wearable Electronics in Biomedicine, Healthcare and Wellness: Key Trends and Developments to 2033

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Electronics in Biomedicine, Healthcare and Wellness to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wearable technologies in biomedicine, healthcare and wellness are non-invasive and autonomous devices that capture, analyze, and aggregate physiological data to enhance individual health and well-being. These devices are used to self-monitor or self-assess, allowing individuals, patients and medical staff to better understand behaviour and body, and therefore health.

Wearable electronic technology & devices have been revolutionizing healthcare via monitoring health continuously outside of the healthcare environment. Previously, healthcare monitoring was specific to hospitals and involved time-consuming and resource-intensive clinical intervention.

Wearable and mobile technology provide wireless medical monitoring, with bio-signals tracked by medical personnel. Its use has increased due to the rapidly ageing global populations, the need to lessen the burden on hospital and medical facilities, and increasing demand for in-home healthcare.

Wearable electronic devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording and offer ease of use while ensuring help, diagnosis, rehabilitation and therapy. Body-worn sensors provide real-time, lower-cost, continuous measurement of physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time.

The Global Market for Wearable Electronics in Biomedicine, Healthcare and Wellness to 2033 offers a comprehensive analysis of this billion-dollar market. The report explores key trends and developments.

Report contents include:

In-depth market review of current products and technology development in

Smartwatches for health monitoring.

Sports and fitness trackers.

Sleep trackers and wearable monitors.

E-textiles and smart clothing for biomedicine and healthcare.

Artificial skin.

Skin patches & wearable health alert and monitoring devices.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors.

Wearable drug delivery.

Cosmetics patches.

Smart footwear.

Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for the visually impaired.

Femtech devices.

Smart wound care.

Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body-worn collaborative robots for rehabilitation & support.

Smart diapers.

Medical wearables.

In-depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033.

More than 340 company profiles. Companies profiled include Abbott Laboratories, Acurable, Adamant Health, Aidee Health AS, Alertgy, Alimetry Ltd, Alva Health, AMO Lab, AMF Medical, Apollo Neuro. AquilX, Inc., Avanix srl, Azalea Vision, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., BioSerenity, Charco Neurotech, DaVinci Wearables, Element Science, Inc., Enable Injections, EOFlow Co, Ltd., FeetWings Pvt. Ltd., Glucovibes, Kiffik Biomedical, LumenAstra, Inc., Mawi International, LLC, MEDEXO Robotics, Medtor, Mitsufuji Corporation, Modoo, Nutromics Pty Ltd, Piomic Medical AG, Point Fit Technology Limited, Respira Labs etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS IN BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Current state of the art

2.2.1 Wearable medical device products

2.2.2 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

2.3 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation

2.3.1 Companies and products

2.4 Smartwatches

2.4.1 Health monitoring

2.4.2 Main smart watch producers and products

2.5 Electronic skin patches

2.5.1 Applications

2.5.2 Materials

2.5.2.1 Nanomaterials-based devices

2.5.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

2.5.3.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

2.5.3.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors

2.5.3.3 Minimally-invasive and non-invasive glucose monitoring companies and products

2.5.4 Cardiovascular

2.5.4.1 ECG sensors

2.5.4.1.1 Companies and products

2.5.4.2 PPG sensors

2.5.4.2.1 Companies and products

2.5.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

2.5.5.1 Companies and products

2.5.6 Wearable temperature monitoring

2.5.6.1 Companies and products

2.5.7 Hydration sensors

2.5.7.1 Companies and products

2.5.8 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

2.5.8.1 Companies and products

2.6 Wearable drug delivery

2.6.1 Companies and products

2.7 Cosmetics patches

2.7.1 Companies and products

2.8 Femtech devices

2.8.1 Companies and products

2.9 Smart footwear for health monitoring

2.9.1 Companies and products

2.10 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired

2.10.1 Companies and products

2.11 Smart woundcare

2.11.1 Companies and products

2.12 Smart diapers

2.12.1 Companies and products

2.13 Medical hearables

2.13.1 Companies and products

2.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots

2.14.1 Companies and products

2.15 E-textile wearable therapeutic products

2.16 Wellness

2.16.1 Sports and fitness

2.16.1.1 Wearable devices and apparel

2.16.1.2 Skin patches

2.16.1.3 Products

2.16.2 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

2.16.2.1 Built in function in smart watches and fitness trackers

2.16.2.2 Smart rings

2.16.2.3 Headbands

2.16.2.4 Sleep monitoring devices

2.16.2.5 Companies and products

2.17 Market challenges

3 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES

3.1 By product type, 2015-2033, billions USD

3.2 Market share, by product type

4 COMPANY PROFILES (342 COMPANY PROFILES)

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

6 REFERENCES

