The Worldwide Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Industry is Expected to Reach $141.6 Billion by 2027 - Rise in Demand for Real-Time and Remote Collaboration Tools Drives Growth

The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|310
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$76.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$141.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the UCC market. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a cloud-based technology that combines several communication functions, programs, and services into a single platform.
Companies can benefit from the scalability and mobility of the cloud while cutting expenses by switching to a UCaaS platform. Conferencing solutions help in enhancing communication, training and development, knowledge sharing, employee and client engagement, and marketing purposes across organizations and improve team productivity cost-effectively in different locations and time zones globally.
Enterprises and SMEs are moving toward adopting cloud-based conferencing solutions, where they can benefit from flexibility and robustness in internal business operations. Along with this, the integration of advanced technologies presents a significant opportunity for the video conferencing market in the coming years. Enterprises are rapidly adopting video conferencing solutions to establish unified communication among the workforce for enhanced operational productivity.
As per services, professional services are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per services, professional services are anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, while UC managed services are expected to hold a larger market share based on services. Professional services include consulting, training, system integration, consulting, support, and maintenance.
Companies that offer professional services encompass technical consultants, dedicated project management teams, and enterprise video experts that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, services, and expertise. Furthermore, the UC managed services segment holds the largest share of the UCC market.
The UC managed services are fully transparent, co-managed services for on-premises or cloud UC infrastructure, designed to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications.
As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% in the unified communication and collaboration market. Video conferencing systems enable enterprises to continuously deliver video data over a network or the internet to a remote user.
A streaming provider offers various hosting options, such as on-premises and cloud-based, to meet the users' needs. Video content such as TV shows, movies, and live streams is delivered on-demand or via live broadcast, usually from a cloud-based network. The video conferencing solutions vendors enable organizations to centralize, manage, and deliver videos in a secure way.
The solution helps manage all activities, such as from the start when the video is captured and ingested to the final delivery on end-user devices. Video capturing, batch and programmatic uploading, automatic transcoding, encryption, monetization, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), video player, video collaboration, and broadcast monitoring are the key features of video conferencing solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unified Communication and Collaboration Market
4.2 Market, by Component (2022 vs. 2027)
4.3 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 vs. 2027)
4.4 Market, by Organization Size (2022 vs. 2027)
4.5 Market, by Vertical (2022 vs. 2027)
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Flexibility of Unified Communication and Collaboration in WFH Solutions During COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Real-Time and Remote Collaboration Tools
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for UCC from Both Large Enterprises and SMEs
5.2.1.4 Growth in Mobility and BYOD Trends
5.2.1.5 High Adoption of Video Conferencing Tools
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Concerns Over Cloud-based Deployment
5.2.2.2 Issues of Privacy and Security
5.2.2.3 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise of 5G for Latest Low-Latency IoT Applications
5.2.3.2 Rise in Cloud-Native Enterprises
5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of IoT in UC to Boost Market
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Internet Bandwidth and Technical Glitches
5.2.4.2 Low Readiness to Move to Modern UC Solutions
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Ringcentral Deployed Cloud Communications Solution to Goosehead Insurance to Manage Business
5.3.2 Mitel Provided Unified System to Carlsberg Breweries to Save Cost and Improve Employee Experience
5.3.3 Hubspot Deployed Zoom's Video Conferencing Solution for Efficacy
5.3.4 Woodside Deployed Cisco's Webex Solution to Retain Best Talent
5.4 Ecosystem/Mapping
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.7.1 Introduction
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.10 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.2 Types
6.2.1 UCaaS
6.2.1.1 UCaaS is Less Expensive and Provides More Value Than Existing Phone Systems
6.2.1.2 Telephony
6.2.1.2.1 International Calls are Less Expensive while Domestic Long-Distance Calls are Free
6.2.1.3 Unified Messaging
6.2.1.3.1 Quicker Response Time and Flexibility of Device Independence
6.2.1.4 Conferencing
6.2.1.4.1 Inclusion of Powerful Search Features for Multilingual and Voice Search
6.2.1.5 Collaboration Platform and Applications
6.2.1.5.1 Modern Collaboration Tools to Help Create Dynamic Workflows and Team Agility
6.2.2 IP Telephony
6.2.2.1 IP Telephony Application and Backend Internet Connection to Enable Voice and Data Communication
6.2.2.2 Hardware
6.2.2.2.1 IP Telephony Hardware Enables Users to Make Calls Over Internet-Enabled Devices
6.2.2.3 Software
6.2.2.3.1 Easy-To-Use Interface with Many Built-In Caller Settings
6.2.3 Video Conferencing Systems
6.2.3.1 Need to Solve Internet Connectivity and Speed Issues
6.2.3.2 Hardware
6.2.3.2.1 Enables Team Members to Access All Business Documents and Apps, Driving Higher Efficiency, Agility, and Productivity
6.2.3.3 Solutions
6.2.3.3.1 Employees State That Video Conferencing Helps with Relationship-Building Inside and Outside Company
6.3 Services
6.3.1 UC Managed Services
6.3.1.1 Resolves Issues with Onsite Technical Support
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Greater Customer Demands Place Ongoing Pressure on Businesses to Maximize Resource Utilization and Boost Billable Hours
7 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 On-Premises Applications More Expensive
7.3 Public Cloud
7.3.1 Public Cloud Deployment Model Offers Scalability, Reliability, Flexibility, and Location-Independence Services
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud Usage to Rise due to Increasing Microservice and Management Service Data Environment
8 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Sizes: Market Drivers
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Large Enterprises Need Functional Productivity Gains to Generate Demand for Unified Communication and Collaboration Services
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Adoption of Cloud Technologies Enables SMEs to Automate Business Forecasts and Reduce Risk Exposure
9 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Ability to Provide Extended Customer Engagement in Banking and Financial Industry to Drive Demand for UCC Technologies
9.3 IT & Telecom
9.3.1 Providing Flexibility and Scalability for Core Business Tasks
9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.4.1 Helps Connecting with Patients in Different Ways, Including Video Conferencing and Audio Interactions
9.5 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.5.1 Enables Retailers to Consolidate and Control Costs as Communications Expenses Roll into One Cloud Provider
9.6 Public Sector & Utilities
9.6.1 Easier to Track Compliance and Audit Interactions in Unified Environment
9.7 Logistics & Transportation
9.7.1 UC Enhances Shipment and Delivery Notifications to Field Service Tracking, Productivity, and Customer Experience
9.8 Travel & Hospitality
9.8.1 Easier to Manage Customer Queries and Deal with Requests
9.9 Other Verticals
10 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking
11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Google
12.1.2 Zoom
12.1.3 Cisco
12.1.4 Microsoft
12.1.5 Avaya
12.1.6 Fuze
12.1.7 Goto
12.1.8 Ringcentral
12.1.9 Verizon
12.1.10 BT
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Dialpad, Inc.
12.2.2 Orange SA
12.2.3 Starblue
12.2.4 Windstream Holdings
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
12.2.6 Intrado Corporation
12.2.7 NTT Communications Corporation
12.2.8 Masergy Communications, Inc.
12.2.9 Revation Systems, Inc.
12.2.10 8X8, Inc.
12.2.11 Vonage Holdings
12.2.12 Star2Star Communications
12.2.13 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.14 Nec Corporation
12.2.15 Plantronics (Poly)
12.2.16 Mitel
12.2.17 Nextiva
12.2.18 Ooma
12.3 Startups/SME Players
12.3.1 Starleaf
12.3.2 Votacall
12.3.3 Pexip
12.3.4 Trueconf
12.3.5 Snapsolve
12.3.6 Melp App
12.3.7 Route Mobile
12.3.8 Simpplr
12.3.9 Agora
12.3.10 Yuwee
13 Adjacent/Related Markets
14 Appendix
