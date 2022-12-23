The Worldwide Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Industry is Expected to Reach $141.6 Billion by 2027 - Rise in Demand for Real-Time and Remote Collaboration Tools Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Market by Component (Type (UCaaS (Conferencing, Unified Messaging), IP Telephony, Video Conferencing System)), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $141.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the UCC market. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a cloud-based technology that combines several communication functions, programs, and services into a single platform.

Companies can benefit from the scalability and mobility of the cloud while cutting expenses by switching to a UCaaS platform. Conferencing solutions help in enhancing communication, training and development, knowledge sharing, employee and client engagement, and marketing purposes across organizations and improve team productivity cost-effectively in different locations and time zones globally.

Enterprises and SMEs are moving toward adopting cloud-based conferencing solutions, where they can benefit from flexibility and robustness in internal business operations. Along with this, the integration of advanced technologies presents a significant opportunity for the video conferencing market in the coming years. Enterprises are rapidly adopting video conferencing solutions to establish unified communication among the workforce for enhanced operational productivity.

As per services, professional services are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per services, professional services are anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, while UC managed services are expected to hold a larger market share based on services. Professional services include consulting, training, system integration, consulting, support, and maintenance.

Companies that offer professional services encompass technical consultants, dedicated project management teams, and enterprise video experts that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, services, and expertise. Furthermore, the UC managed services segment holds the largest share of the UCC market.

The UC managed services are fully transparent, co-managed services for on-premises or cloud UC infrastructure, designed to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications.

As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% in the unified communication and collaboration market. Video conferencing systems enable enterprises to continuously deliver video data over a network or the internet to a remote user.

A streaming provider offers various hosting options, such as on-premises and cloud-based, to meet the users' needs. Video content such as TV shows, movies, and live streams is delivered on-demand or via live broadcast, usually from a cloud-based network. The video conferencing solutions vendors enable organizations to centralize, manage, and deliver videos in a secure way.

The solution helps manage all activities, such as from the start when the video is captured and ingested to the final delivery on end-user devices. Video capturing, batch and programmatic uploading, automatic transcoding, encryption, monetization, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), video player, video collaboration, and broadcast monitoring are the key features of video conferencing solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unified Communication and Collaboration Market

4.2 Market, by Component (2022 vs. 2027)

4.3 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 vs. 2027)

4.4 Market, by Organization Size (2022 vs. 2027)

4.5 Market, by Vertical (2022 vs. 2027)

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Flexibility of Unified Communication and Collaboration in WFH Solutions During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Real-Time and Remote Collaboration Tools

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for UCC from Both Large Enterprises and SMEs

5.2.1.4 Growth in Mobility and BYOD Trends

5.2.1.5 High Adoption of Video Conferencing Tools

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Concerns Over Cloud-based Deployment

5.2.2.2 Issues of Privacy and Security

5.2.2.3 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise of 5G for Latest Low-Latency IoT Applications

5.2.3.2 Rise in Cloud-Native Enterprises

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of IoT in UC to Boost Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Internet Bandwidth and Technical Glitches

5.2.4.2 Low Readiness to Move to Modern UC Solutions

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Ringcentral Deployed Cloud Communications Solution to Goosehead Insurance to Manage Business

5.3.2 Mitel Provided Unified System to Carlsberg Breweries to Save Cost and Improve Employee Experience

5.3.3 Hubspot Deployed Zoom's Video Conferencing Solution for Efficacy

5.3.4 Woodside Deployed Cisco's Webex Solution to Retain Best Talent

5.4 Ecosystem/Mapping

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Introduction

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.10 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Types

6.2.1 UCaaS

6.2.1.1 UCaaS is Less Expensive and Provides More Value Than Existing Phone Systems

6.2.1.2 Telephony

6.2.1.2.1 International Calls are Less Expensive while Domestic Long-Distance Calls are Free

6.2.1.3 Unified Messaging

6.2.1.3.1 Quicker Response Time and Flexibility of Device Independence

6.2.1.4 Conferencing

6.2.1.4.1 Inclusion of Powerful Search Features for Multilingual and Voice Search

6.2.1.5 Collaboration Platform and Applications

6.2.1.5.1 Modern Collaboration Tools to Help Create Dynamic Workflows and Team Agility

6.2.2 IP Telephony

6.2.2.1 IP Telephony Application and Backend Internet Connection to Enable Voice and Data Communication

6.2.2.2 Hardware

6.2.2.2.1 IP Telephony Hardware Enables Users to Make Calls Over Internet-Enabled Devices

6.2.2.3 Software

6.2.2.3.1 Easy-To-Use Interface with Many Built-In Caller Settings

6.2.3 Video Conferencing Systems

6.2.3.1 Need to Solve Internet Connectivity and Speed Issues

6.2.3.2 Hardware

6.2.3.2.1 Enables Team Members to Access All Business Documents and Apps, Driving Higher Efficiency, Agility, and Productivity

6.2.3.3 Solutions

6.2.3.3.1 Employees State That Video Conferencing Helps with Relationship-Building Inside and Outside Company

6.3 Services

6.3.1 UC Managed Services

6.3.1.1 Resolves Issues with Onsite Technical Support

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Greater Customer Demands Place Ongoing Pressure on Businesses to Maximize Resource Utilization and Boost Billable Hours

7 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises Applications More Expensive

7.3 Public Cloud

7.3.1 Public Cloud Deployment Model Offers Scalability, Reliability, Flexibility, and Location-Independence Services

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud Usage to Rise due to Increasing Microservice and Management Service Data Environment

8 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Sizes: Market Drivers

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises Need Functional Productivity Gains to Generate Demand for Unified Communication and Collaboration Services

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Adoption of Cloud Technologies Enables SMEs to Automate Business Forecasts and Reduce Risk Exposure

9 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Ability to Provide Extended Customer Engagement in Banking and Financial Industry to Drive Demand for UCC Technologies

9.3 IT & Telecom

9.3.1 Providing Flexibility and Scalability for Core Business Tasks

9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.4.1 Helps Connecting with Patients in Different Ways, Including Video Conferencing and Audio Interactions

9.5 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Enables Retailers to Consolidate and Control Costs as Communications Expenses Roll into One Cloud Provider

9.6 Public Sector & Utilities

9.6.1 Easier to Track Compliance and Audit Interactions in Unified Environment

9.7 Logistics & Transportation

9.7.1 UC Enhances Shipment and Delivery Notifications to Field Service Tracking, Productivity, and Customer Experience

9.8 Travel & Hospitality

9.8.1 Easier to Manage Customer Queries and Deal with Requests

9.9 Other Verticals

10 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Google

12.1.2 Zoom

12.1.3 Cisco

12.1.4 Microsoft

12.1.5 Avaya

12.1.6 Fuze

12.1.7 Goto

12.1.8 Ringcentral

12.1.9 Verizon

12.1.10 BT

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Dialpad, Inc.

12.2.2 Orange SA

12.2.3 Starblue

12.2.4 Windstream Holdings

12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

12.2.6 Intrado Corporation

12.2.7 NTT Communications Corporation

12.2.8 Masergy Communications, Inc.

12.2.9 Revation Systems, Inc.

12.2.10 8X8, Inc.

12.2.11 Vonage Holdings

12.2.12 Star2Star Communications

12.2.13 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.14 Nec Corporation

12.2.15 Plantronics (Poly)

12.2.16 Mitel

12.2.17 Nextiva

12.2.18 Ooma

12.3 Startups/SME Players

12.3.1 Starleaf

12.3.2 Votacall

12.3.3 Pexip

12.3.4 Trueconf

12.3.5 Snapsolve

12.3.6 Melp App

12.3.7 Route Mobile

12.3.8 Simpplr

12.3.9 Agora

12.3.10 Yuwee

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

