Rapid Tests Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Early Diagnoses and Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Tests Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rapid tests market was valued at $33,329.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $97,606.33 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Rapid tests are diagnostic assays designed for use where preliminary screening tests need to be conducted. These tests are easy, quick, and provide specific results; hence, are used in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are incorporated in diagnosis of different diseases and health conditions such as HIV, influenza, malaria, cancer, pregnancy & fertility, and others.



The rapid tests market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and need for low cost as well as accurate diagnostic testing. In addition, growth in personalized care and increased promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the usage of rapid tests, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results are expected to impede the market growth.



The rapid tests market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product and professional rapid test product. By application, the market is classified into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. According to end user, it is segmented into hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $33329.15 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97606.33 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the MRI system market is provided

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product:

Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Products

Professional Rapid Test Products

By Application:

Infectious Disease

HPV

Hepatitis

Influenza

Malaria

HIV

Others

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy & Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Akers Biosciences, Inc

Alere Inc (Abbott Laboratories)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc

Cepheid, Inc

Hologic, Inc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Key Findings Of The Study:

Based on product, the over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product segment is expected to show the fastest rapid tests market growth, at a CAGR of 119% from 2021 to 2030

Based on application, the glucose monitoring segment held maximum global rapid tests market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinicssegment exhibited growth at a CAGR of 118% from 2021 to 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 128% during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape



Chapter 4: Rapid Tests Market, by Product



Chapter 5: Rapid Tests Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Rapid Tests Market, by End-user



Chapter 7: Rapid Tests Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isou6x

Attachment