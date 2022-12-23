Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Fundraising Update

23 December 2022

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that it has now raised £21 million under the offer for subscription that launched on 27 October 2022.

The Company expects to make its first allotment under the Offer, in respect of applications for the current tax year that qualified for the early bird discount, in mid to late January 2023.

The Board also announces that it does not intend to utilise the Offer’s overallotment facility of £10 million so the full capacity of the Offer will be £30 million.