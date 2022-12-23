Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Share Buybacks

23 December 2022

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) has a stated share buyback policy as follows:

“The Company intends to buy back its shares at a discount of approximately 5.0% to the last published NAV, subject to liquidity, VCT regulations and the Listing Rules. The Company intends to acquire its own shares in the market four times each year. The Board will agree the price at which such buybacks are undertaken which will not be more than 95.0% of the last published NAV for the share although the Board may decide to buy back shares at their discretion at a larger discount subject to VCT regulations, liquidity and the Listing Rules.

The implementation of the buyback policy in relation to shares will be at the Board’s discretion and subject to the Company’s liquidity, and stock market and other applicable regulations.”

In line with this stated policy and having reviewed projections in respect of compliance with the VCT regulations, to ensure compliance with such regulations, the Board does not expect the Company to undertake its next buyback of shares until early April 2023.