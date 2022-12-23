Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Honeywell, Sharp, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes & Koninklijke Philips

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car air purifier market is expected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The car air purifier market is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%.



The main types of technologies of car air purifiers are HEPA, activated carbon, and ionic filter. HEPA refers to a high-efficiency particulate air filter that is a type of pleated air filter. This type of filter is used to reduce the airborne particles entering a car. The companies in the car air purifier products sell their products through OEM and aftermarket that supports economical, medium-priced, luxury segments of cars.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the car air purifier market in 2021, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the car air purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The significant pollution levels in the atmosphere are expected to propel the growth of the car air purifier market going forward. Pollution level refers to air quality index which is an index used to report the air quality on a daily basis. Car air purifier protects passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe, as they help in the purification of polluted air to clean air.

For instance, in June 2022, according to The Economic Times, an Indian daily newspaper, Indians may lose 5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution. South Asia has accounted for 52% almost half of the expected lost life years globally due to the high pollution levels. Since 2013, around 44% of the world's pollution is coming from India. Therefore, the significant pollution levels in the atmosphere is expected to boost demand for car air purifiers during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the car air purifier market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products with innovative technologies such as dual technology to meet end customer demands and sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2019, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic products launched an innovative car air purifier with dual technology HEPA and Carbon filters to remove PM2.5 particles and gaseous substances to remove harmful components and provide clean air to customers inside the car.

