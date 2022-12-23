Solar District Heating Global Market Report 2022: Cost-Effectiveness for Commercial, Residential & Industrial Customers Bolsters Demand

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar District Heating Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global solar district heating market is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14%. The solar district heating market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.42%.



The different types of systems in solar district heating include small systems and large systems. The small solar heating district system refers to systems with less than 1000 m2 of solar collector area and less than 1000 m3 of seasonal thermal energy storage volume. Solar district heating systems are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



Western Europe was the largest region in the solar district heating market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the solar district heating market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of sustainable energy is driving the growth of the solar district heating market. The governments, residents and industries across the globe are focusing on adopting sustainable energy to decrease the dependency on conventional energy consumption and increase the utilization of clean energy such as solar, wind, hydropower, and bioenergy.

The growing adoption of sustainable energy is expected to boost the utilization of solar district heating systems, as they offer the most cost-effective heating solutions to the commercial, residential and industrial customers, over the existing heating solutions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Renewable Energy Market Update 2021, Net renewable capacity additions in 2022 are estimated to increase from 269.9GW in 2021 to 279.6GW in 2022. Solar renewable energy expansion to increase from 145W in 2021 to 162GW in 2022. Thus, the growing adoption of sustainable energy is expected to boost the utilization of solar district heating during the forecast period.



Strategic collaborations and partnerships are the key trends in the solar district heating market. The key players in the solar district heating market are entering into a strategic partnership with technology-based companies to develop technologically developed systems and expand their business operations across the globe.

For instance, In May 2022 ENGIE Africa, a South African-based natural gas and energy company, inked a collaboration agreement with Gabon's Ministry of Energy. The project's purpose is to electrify off-grid families around the country by selling and delivering high-quality solar home system kits.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $3.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

