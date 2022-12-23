Skills Training Group Launches First Aid Training Courses In Leeds

Leeds, UK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills Training Group is an FAIB (First Aid Industry Body) approved training provider that offers a variety of FAIB-certified courses that can be completed at work or at home, such as First Aid at Work and their Paediatric programs.

They have now launched their highly regarded first aid training services in Leeds, with an on-site location at Stringer House in Hunslet or the option to complete the sessions in a venue of your choice.

With a team of qualified instructors who have been specifically chosen for their passion and ability to provide you with a range of engaging, entertaining, and informative courses that have been uniquely tailored to your area, www.skillstg.co.uk/category/first-aid-training-courses/leeds makes learning first aid simple.

Course Overview

Skills Training Group consistently receive 5-star reviews on Trustpilot due to their friendly and educational courses and has been trusted by several leading companies across the UK to deliver specialist First Aid at Work training to their staff.

They offer a selection of professional first aid training programs to help provide you with the essential skills needed in an emergency situation.

Some of these include:

1-Day Emergency First Aid at Work Course (EFAW)

If your workplace environment has been identified as low risk and you require your employees to receive the Emergency First Aid at Work (EFAW) qualification, then Skills Training Group offers all the vital first aid training and information needed in this one-day course.

Approved by OFQUAL and SIA, this EFAW qualification equips you with basic lifesaving first aid skills, as well as an understanding of workplace health and safety regulations.

You do not need any entry requirements or prior knowledge of first aid to participate in this course and will be taught how to handle numerous work-related situations, along with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Blended First Aid at Work Course

The blended first aid at work course delivered at Skills Training Group is completed over 3 days with 1 day of e-learning and 2 days in the classroom.

This course covers the FAW qualification that includes emergency first aid skills, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, and workplace health and safety regulations.

The blended course is ideal for employers and their employees as the classroom-based training only lasts for 2 days, which means less time off work and a more intensive hands-on approach.

You will receive the crucial first aid knowledge required for specific work-related situations, as well as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for adults, children, and babies. Additionally, you will be taught how to deal with a variety of illnesses and injuries, including:

Minor cuts, grazes, splinters, and burns

Choking

Shock

Wounds and bleeding

Asthma

Strokes

Eye injuries

Unconscious colleagues

Sudden poisoning

3-Day First Aid at Work Course

This course goes beyond the material covered in the EFAW training and, once completed, awards participants with a First Aid at Work (FAW) qualification.

Providing you with the skills needed for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as the most recent workplace health and safety regulations, this course is conducted by a blended approach that includes 6 hours of e-learning followed by a 2-day practical session at the Skills Training Group centre or at a venue of your choice.

The training syllabus covers some of the most important aspects of general first aid, such as:

What are the roles and responsibilities of the first aider?

How should incidents be recorded and reported using a reporting of injuries, diseases, and dangerous occurrences regulations (RIDDOR) form?

What should a first aid kit contain?

In a first aid emergency, how should you assess the situation and respond?

Furthermore, this 3 day first aid at work course will also teach you the essential techniques to safely approach a variety of work situations and injuries, like anaphylactic shock, heart attacks, chest injuries, and diabetes.

More information

To find out more about Skills Training Group and to see a complete list of their new first aid training courses in Leeds, please visit their website at https://www.skillstg.co.uk/category/first-aid-training-courses/leeds/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/skills-training-group-launches-first-aid-training-courses-in-leeds/