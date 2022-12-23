Financial Calendar 2023
In 2023, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:
Date Event
24.02.2023 Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2022
19.04.2023 Consolidated Annual Report 2022 (audited)
25.05.2023 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023
30.08.2023 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023
30.11.2023 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023
Additional information:
Laima Dudiča
Head of Accounting and Reporting Department
Phone: + (371) 67 369 128
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv