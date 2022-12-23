[Latest] Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size/Share Worth USD 42.71 Billion by 2028 at a 3.32% CAGR: Facts and Factors (Industry Analysis, Outlook, Key Players, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Value)

Ottawa, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Chelating Agents, and Biocides & Disinfectants), By End-User (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview:

Water treatment is the process involving various methods like physical, physicochemical, biological, or chemical processes to get rid of the contaminants found in the water to make it accessible for all. The chemical process makes use of various types of chemicals, in varying quantities to reduce contamination and improve the desirability of the water. Different types of chemicals are used in the process. One such popular chemical is antifoams which are made using small amounts of silica and oil. Owing to the incompatibility of oil with aqueous systems and since it can easily spread, it becomes easier to break down foam with the help of antifoams.

On the other hand, corrosion inhibitors are used to prevent corrosion in metals which reflect the conversion of the metal element into a soluble compound. There are several types of corrosion inhibitors like positive inhibitors, cathodic inhibitors, organic inhibitors, volatile corrosion inhibitors, and precipitation-inducing inhibitors. Disinfectants, as the name suggests, are used to kill undesired microorganisms present in the water body. Various types of disinfectants like chlorine oxide, chlorine, hypochlorite, and ozone are used to achieve this result. Disinfectants have found wide applications in industrial settings whereas ozone is used in the pharmaceutical sector for the preparation of drinking water or the preparation of ultra-pure water.

As per the analysis, the Water Treatment Chemicals market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.32% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

over the forecast period (2022-2028). The Water Treatment Chemicals market size was worth around US$ 35.5 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 42.71 Billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on type segmentation, corrosion inhibitors were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, industrial was the leading end-user in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing water pollution to propel market demand

The global water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow owing to the growing shortage of drinking water due to factors like increasing water pollution, growing population, recurring natural calamities like floods & droughts, and climate change amongst many other related factors. As estimated, over 781 million people are affected due to the scarcity of water supply. World Vision has quoted that more than 800 children who are under the age of 5 suffer from fatal diarrhea every day as a result of poor water or sanitation.

The ongoing neglect of water bodies has led to serious problems like disruption in the ecosystem, and health concerns for humans and animals. The demand for treating water bodies has grown multifold in the last couple of years which may drive the demand for chemical treatment in the coming years.

Restraints

Alternate measures to restrict market expansion

However, the global market may face challenges due to the concerns related to the copying of technology or patents. If a company once makes the knowledge of chemicals used available for public information, it becomes extremely easy to copy the data and there are chances of counterfeiting the product which means that the market is full of poor-quality water treatment chemicals. Other factors like manufacturing eco-friendly chemicals are of the highest priority as any negligence in the formulation of these compounds can lead to severe consequences. Water treatment chemicals are highly regulated by regional and national authorities but manufacturers of low-quality products may bypass these regulations.

Opportunities

Increasing awareness to provide more growth opportunities

Increasing awareness may provide more growth opportunities while the training of skilled employees may pose a major challenge.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region

Based on type, the global market divisions are scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, chelating agents, and biocides & disinfectants. The global market was dominated by the corrosion inhibitors segment in 2021 as they help to minimize the corrosion of metal surfaces that are used in boilers or cooling towers. As per certain estimates, the oil & gas industry loses more than USD 1.2 billion every year due to pipeline corrosion. Severe cases of offshore pipeline corrosion are recorded every year.

Based on end-user, the global market divisions are commercial, residential, and industrial. In 2021, the highest registered revenue was from the industrial segment as the index for industrial water pollution has increased multifold over the last decade. Strict government regulations are now in place holding corporations and businesses responsible for the impact of the business procedure on the ecological system. In October 2022, the Environment Secretary in the EU announced the intention to increase fines on industries for environmental pollution to £250 million.

Regional Analysis:

The global water treatment chemicals market is dominated by North America owing to the presence of multiple players in countries like the US and Canada. As these countries have stringent government regulations, it is difficult to manufacture counterfeit products and hence most of the companies present in the region provide only high-grade products. Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven due to the entry of international companies in India, China, Australia, Indonesia, and other countries that seem like lucrative markets for further expansion. The regional governments have upgraded their respective spending on environment management and new companies can benefit from these eco-friendly campaigns. The growing population and the subsequent rising demand for drinking water may add more revenue to the area.

Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2021, Kemira announced that the company had completed the expansion of its production facility in the United Kingdom. Through this move, the company has managed to increase its production capacity by 10,000 tons per year

In July 2020, Poliquimicos, a manufacturer and supplier of chemical solutions, was acquired by Solenis

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 42.71 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.32% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Solenis, SUEZ, The Dow Chemical Company, Kurita Europe GmbH, Ecolab, Kemira Oyj, SNF Group, Buckman, Somicon ME FZC, Cortec Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Type, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

