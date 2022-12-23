Lauritz.com Group A/S – Updated guidance for 2022

No. 9/2022
Copenhagen, 23 December 2022
During the second half of 2022 Lauritz.com has continued to reduced cost. For the full year we expect a reduction of 16-18% compared to last year.
Due to the cost savings, we are expecting EBITDA to remain within the previous guidance.
The impact of the cost savings is partly offset by the macroeconomic development with a large increase in consumer prices which has reduced spending power among customers and resulted in a decline in Auction Turnover and Revenue.
Based on the above the guidance for 2022 is changed to:
- Growth in Auction Turnover of -10 to -8 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).
- Growth in Revenue of -15 to -12 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).
- EBITDA of DKK 5 to 10m (previous guidance 5 to 10m).
Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board
Mette Margrethe Rode Sundstrøm, CEO
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO
For press enquiries, please contact:
Christina Riis Hansen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
For other enquiries, please contact:
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
E-mail: Preben@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.45 pm CET on 23 December 2022.