Amino Acid Market will worth to USD 49 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the amino acid market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the amino acid market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the raw materials, products, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant global amino acid market players are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide amino acid market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Life's essential building blocks are proteins and amino acids. Amino acids have a significant role in both animal and human nutrition. They are necessary for vital biological processes like hormone and neurotransmitter synthesis. They are advantageous for strengthening the immune system, avoiding cancer and arthritis, curing tinnitus, and dealing with rectal ailments. Since they can aid with conditions including melancholy, sleep issues, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), quitting smoking, bruxism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, amino acids are more in demand nowadays. In addition, there are abundant supplies of amino acids in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. Amino acids can be produced through protein hydrolysis, chemical synthesis, and microbiological (biotechnological) methods. The technology available, the cost of raw materials, market conditions, the cost of running fermentation vs. synthesis reactions, and the method's own environmental impact all play a role in the method to be used. Amino acids are produced utilizing numerous biotechnology-based methods. A lot of resources are needed for biotechnology-based production, yet it is essential for the production of amino acids. Utilizing modern biotechnology increases output yield. For instance, genetic and metabolic engineering are used for strain augmentation. However, it is projected that the preferred method for producing amino acids and their derivatives will continue to be enzyme catalysis.

Scope of Amino acid market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Raw Materials, Products, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. among others

Segmentation Analysis

The plant-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The raw materials segment is plant-based and animal-based. The plant-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to consumers' growing desire for goods made from naturally occurring sources, the market for plant-based raw materials is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the projected period. Wheat, corn, soybeans, potatoes, and peas are a few examples of plant sources. Because they are widely produced and consumed, soybeans are being used in the commercial development of the product. But it's well known that processing soybeans changes the ratio of various amino acids, which makes it difficult to find raw materials.

The lysine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The products segment includes L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine, Glutamine, Arginine, Glycine, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Citrulline, Creatine, Proline, Serine, and Others. The lysine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment's growth is being driven by an increase in the older population, increased R&D spending, rising consumable usage, and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic kits and reagents. In January 2020, Sysmex Corporation released the ipsogen JAK2 DX reagent. It is a blood cancer screening gene testing kit that quantifies the JAK2V617F mutation. Furthermore, the device will be covered by health insurance in January 2020, making it the first diagnostic product to be covered in Japan. Furthermore, health insurance will cover the costs of the tests performed with this reagent. This should enhance the possibility of more patients being tested.

The food & dietary supplements segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The applications segment includes Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The food & dietary supplements segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The majority of the applications were for foods and dietary supplements. Amino acids are used as flavour enhancers, preservatives, and nutrition boosters in the food processing industry. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a glutamic acid derivative, is frequently used as a taste enhancer in canned vegetables, soups, processed meat, salad dressings, bread, carbohydrate-based snacks, and ice cream. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates it as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe). The product is popular among Asian countries and is frequently used in many meal preparations.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the amino acid include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The region is predicted to increase at the fastest rate in terms of revenue throughout the course of the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in consumer spending in the region, the spread of a healthy lifestyle, and the rapid expansion of end-use industries including nutraceuticals, medicines, personal care, and cosmetics. The regional market is anticipated to grow as a result of expanding exports of feed additives from significant countries like China and Japan and the rising production of amino acids in the region. Amino acids are mostly used to treat liver and cardiovascular diseases, as well as to slow down the degeneration and weariness of muscles. Due to the growing populations in emerging countries like China and India as well as the presence of a young population, amino acids are in high demand.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's amino acid market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2% from 2022 to 2029. The market for amino acids has expanded principally as a result of the rise in meat consumption in Germany. Additionally, the market for feed additives in the region is anticipated to be driven by increased demand for premium meat and meat products, which would lead to an increase in the use of amino acids in the feed sector.

China

China’s amino acid market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. This region's import and export volumes are quickly growing as a result of the increased consumption of prepared and processed goods. A rise in consumer spending in the region, the spread of a healthy lifestyle, and the quick development of end-use sectors like nutraceuticals, medicines, personal care, and cosmetics may be responsible for this.

India

India's amino acid market size was valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2029. The demand for amino acids is very high in the aforementioned nations due to the growing populations in emerging markets like India and the presence of a young population.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven due to the increasing use of amino acid.

