WITH TEMPERATURES PLUMMETING AND THE CLOCK TICKING, 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS PROVIDES ACCOMODATIONS FOR LAST-MINUTE SHOPPERS

Extended Hours, Personal Shopping, and Curbside Pick-Up Simplify the Shopping Experience and Keep Guests Warm

| Source: 900 North Michigan Shops 900 North Michigan Shops

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last minute, holiday shoppers needn’t worry about the current blast of artic weather that’s descended on the Chicagoland area. 900 North Michigan Shops has several offerings designed to help guests stay toasty warm while completing their holiday shopping. Extended hours, personal shopping services, and curbside pick-up allow for shoppers to send their holiday wish list, have someone else take care of the shopping, and then stay in their warm vehicles for convenient, curbside pickup.

 

DETAILS

 

Extended Hours:

  • Friday, December 23rd, 11AM-7PM
  • Saturday, December 24th, 11AM-5PM

 

Personal Shopping

  • Personal shopping provided by Galan Personal Styling
  • DM @galanstyling via Instagram
  • Email: galanstyling@gmail.com

 

Curbside Pick-Up

  • Available during mall hours both December 23rd & Christmas Eve
  • Provided by Galan Personal Styling
  • DM @galanstyling via Instagram
  • Email: galanstyling@gmail.com

 

VISUALS:

CLICK HERE FOR DRONE PHOOTAGE OF 900 SHOPS  Photo Credit: 900 North Michigan Shops

Despite the weather, shoppers are still expected to come to 900 North Michigan Shops to complete their holiday shopping. The multilevel shopping center has set the stage to make the experience as pleasant a holiday experience as possible, with designer décor, a 54” tall tree, dynamic holiday visual content projected overhead on the digital canopy, and a chef-driven food hall to satisfy every craving.

###

