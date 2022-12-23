DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (Dios) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report closing of a non-brokered private placement with two Investment Funds totalling $650,000 at the price of $0.10 per share, pursuant to which 6,500,000 flow-through Common Shares were issued.



The net proceeds will be used for exploration work on Dios’ wholly-owned highly prospective lithium and gold properties in the James Bay region (Eeyou Istchee), Quebec, Eastern Canada.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There is a finder’s fee of $39,000 in connection with this financing to be paid to Mine Equities Ltd. , an arm’s length party.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information : Marie-José Girard, President, P. Geo M.Sc. mjgirard@diosexplo.com Tel.: (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



