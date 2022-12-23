Cozycozy Has Announced the Launch of a New 'Explore' Feature That Helps Travelers Discover Their Dream Destination

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing the perfect vacation destination can be a daunting task. That's where Cozycozy's "Explore" feature comes in. This new service enables travelers to browse destinations based on various themes, such as the best beaches in Florida, the cheapest ski resorts in the USA, or the popular West Coast city trips, making it easy for travelers to find a destination fitting their needs.

Using this new feature is simple. All travelers need to do is click on the search bar on the homepage of the site and then click the "Explore" button. From there, users can see various themed lists, such as unmissable wine routes in North America, natural wonders in California, or the best surfing spots. This feature is particularly useful during ski season, as it helps users find the perfect ski resort among over 470 options in the United States. The users can see all the necessary information, including the area of skiable slopes, elevation, and the number of slopes. From the awe-inspiring peaks of Aspen to the family-friendly slopes of Park City, the lists are curated for every taste.

In addition to helping travelers find the perfect destination, the "Explore" feature also shows users all available accommodation options in the area, making it easy to plan a complete vacation. With a wide range of lodgings - including hotels, apartments, cabins, villas, or even treehouses - sourced from more than 100 websites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, VRBO, or Expedia, travelers can easily find the ideal place to stay with one single search.

Cozycozy is a unique accommodation search engine that helps travelers find the best places to stay at the best price. It is the first platform of its kind to offer a completely impartial and transparent view of all available accommodation options, with over 20 million listings. From luxury villas to beachfront apartments, cabins with hot tubs and pet-friendly options, the platform has a wide variety of accommodations to suit any need.

With its new "Explore" feature, users can easily discover the most beautiful and exciting places to visit, all with the convenience of a few clicks. As Cozycozy values transparency and impartiality, users can trust that the final rates displayed on the platform are inclusive of all fees and free to use. So why wait? Start planning your dream vacation today with Cozycozy.

