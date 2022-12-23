Application Numbers Topped Expectations for 2022 IOF Research Grants Program

HONG KONG , Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IOF Research Grants Program, organized by the International Orthodontics Foundation (IOF), has wrapped up the application process for 2022. The program was inaugurated in June to set more orthodontists on the straight path to achieving their professional aspirations, and has since received a greater-than-expected number of applications. Each application will be evaluated by the review committee. After a rigorous, fair, and professional review process. The final decisions on grant recipients will be announced in February 2023.

This year, the global orthodontic community members from 11 countries across Asia, North America, and Europe applied for the grants. Among them, the majority (59%) are professors, followed by students (25%) and attending physicians (16%). The applicants submitted a wide range of inspiring current topics, such as genetics and biochemistry in orthodontics, clear aligner materials and orthodontic movement, orthodontic involvement in sleep apnea, diagnostics and AI, microbiology and pathology during orthodontics treatments and more.

“The funding (decision) of the IOF Research Grants Program will be purely based on objective criteria. It really is the first global, inclusive funding of this scale in orthodontics!” described Dr. (Eric) Kang Ting, Executive Director at IOF and Adjunct Professor at Forsyth Institute. Once an international student in the United States, Dr. Ting personally experienced the significance of inclusive and equitable research grants that made his eventual academic success possible.

Objectivity and professionalism are critical to the ongoing evaluation process of the applications. Over 10 members of the review committee are respected orthodontists and academics from around the world. Each application will be reviewed by at least two members of the committee. The reviewers will provide constructive and insightful feedback for improvement, regardless of the grant decision. For the most qualified entries, the committee will conduct roundtable discussions to select the final recipients. Due to the overwhelming number of submissions the IOF has received, the decision date has been revised to February 2023 instead of January 31st. For the inaugural year of this program, it is delightful to see the influx of interest and exceptional turnout.

The IOF Research Grants Program allows for international collaboration without geographic boundaries, with a focus on innovative and translational research. As some of the new topics may not have gathered enough attention, the program is able to support the underexplored research topics and the scholars in need. Aligned with the overall mission of the IOF, the three types of grants included in the program aim to create equal opportunities for those who truly believe in the future of orthodontic research.

About IOF

The International Orthodontics Foundation (IOF) is a not-for-profit organization devoted to improving orthodontic care worldwide. The IOF enables, empowers, and inspires clinicians by providing educational programs, promoting technology and innovation, and creating a global collaboration network. The Foundation was co-founded in June 2022 by a group of leading experts based in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with CareCapital Group, an investment and operating group focused on oral healthcare. To learn more, visit iofglobal.org



