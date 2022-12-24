GAIA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gaia, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gaia, Inc. (“Gaia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GAIA) in the United States District Court of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gaia securities between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 20, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gaia overstated its subscriber count for the first quarter of 2019. The Company failed to maintain appropriate internal controls. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gaia, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gaia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

