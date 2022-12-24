PROG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PROG Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PROG Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. (“PROG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRG) on behalf of PROG stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PROG has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against PROG's Progressive Leasing unit for allegedly violating the Rental Purchase Agreement Act ("RPAA"), a law that requires companies to clearly disclose fees for rent-to-own financing. According to the lawsuit, agents of the Attorney General's Office visited multiple stores across the state that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreement to their customers. "The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance" with the RPAA's disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

On this news, PROG's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 12.14%, to close at $18.16 per share on August 26, 2022.

