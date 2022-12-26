Aurora strongly contributes to the sustainable future of Vietnam’s textile industry with an eco industrial park orientation

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of the effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam is encouraging developers to establish eco-industrial parks and transition from traditional to ecological ones.



In July this year, Vietnam National Strategy on Climate Change for 2050 was approved. The country aims to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 43.5% by 2030 and achieve peak carbon emissions in 2035 and net zero by 2050.

According to experts, the development of eco-IPs plays an important role in the national target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and benefitting businesses with symbiotic relationships.

Although eco-IP is an inevitable trend, many barriers still exist to expanding the model across the country. Implementing this model requires large investment capital and a great deal of determination from industrial real estate developers.

With a vision of sustainable development and a mission to facilitate an eco-industrial park for continual clean, green growth requirements from investors, Aurora IP has been established. It is oriented to be the green, clean, and sustainable textile industrial park in Nam Dinh province in northern Vietnam.

Developed by Cat Tuong Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Vietnam, Aurora IP has embraced developing a green IP encompassing clean energy facilities, clean water production with green energy, and international standard waste collection and treatment. It is one of the few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishment.

It has one of the largest wastewater treatment systems in the country with a capacity of 110,000 m3/day night, divided into modules with advanced and synchronous technology. It shall ensure the treatment standard of wastewater before discharging.

Aurora IP’s leading water extraction and treatment system will take water from the Day River surface. It minimizes the exploitation of groundwater and the impact on the environment and geology while always ensuring adequate water supply for producers.

With such a well-designed system and a developed complex social infrastructure, Aurora IP is committed to bringing the most optimal facilities for textile and dyeing production.

In addition, the IP also prioritizes and encourages manufacturers to apply energy-saving solutions using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials.

Besides the advantages of geographical location and model infrastructure, Aurora IP offers attractive investment incentives and long-term commitment to investors throughout its operation in Vietnam.

Many large foreign investors recognized these efforts of the Cat Tuong Group. Previously, it successfully signed large-scale projects with total investment capital of $300 million with many investors from Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to develop high-tech textile and dyeing projects. Jehong Textile is among the companies that joined Aurora IP on the journey to promote sustainable growth for Vietnam's textile and garment industry. It was recently awarded three green-related ISO certifications by the British Standards Institution.

“We at Cat Tuong Group believe that development must go hand in hand with eco-preservation. Therefore, protecting the ecological environment is our top priority. Since its establishment, Aurora IP has made great strides towards the eco-industrial park goal, which aligns with our vision of being a sustainable real estate developer,” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

“Sustainability is the core of everything we do. We are aware of our responsibility to bring investors an ideal destination for production and contribute to the stable development of Vietnam's textile and garment industry in the industrialization and modernization process,” he added.

Contact info: info@auroraip.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b53746-c180-48a0-a422-e4d28002f710