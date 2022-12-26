Global Genistein Market is Projected to Attain Revenue of US$ 23.5 Mn by 2022, and is Further Expected to be Breach Worth of US$ 66 Mn by Notching a CAGR of 10.9 % during 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent research report by FMI, the global genistein market is likely to reach US$ 66.0 Mn by 2032, surging at 10.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market is likely to be supplemented at US$ 23.5 Mn by the end of 2022.



Genistein is considered to be a potential ingredient for usage in a wide range of end-use industries. Ongoing expansion of the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries, which is mainly fueled by rising per capita healthcare expenditure, surging consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, and research works in the field of medicine, is anticipated to push sales of genistein.

Moreover, as consumers are becoming more aware of numerous health issues, the global market is likely to grow at a fast pace in the next ten years. Owing of its collagen synthesis and anti-inflammatory properties, genistein is set to be utilized in dietary supplements. It also includes skin firming and smoothing, as well as antioxidant properties.

Key Takeaways from the Genistein Market Study

Demand for genistein in China is expected to grow at 11.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The North America genistein industry is expected to register an 9.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Sales of genistein is expected to register an 9.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Demand for nutraceuticals grew at a CAGR of 8.8% during the historical period between 2017 and 2021.

during the historical period between 2017 and 2021. Top 3 countries in the genistein market are projected to hold approximately 50.9% of share in the forecast period.



“Ability of genistein to inhibit uncontrolled cell growth in cancer patients is projected to push its demand among healthcare professionals across the globe. In addition to that, ability of genistein to reduce the symptoms of menopause such as vaginal dryness and hot flashes is projected to surge its usage among dietary supplement manufacturers,” says a leading FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Genistein Market

Genistein has a competitive market. Key companies are constantly launching new product variations, acquiring small-scale competitors, and raising awareness about the advantages of genistein on cancer to expand their geographical footprint.

Some of the leading companies offering genistein include BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals, DSM, ALB Technology Limited, Cayman Chemical, 3B Pharmachem (Wuhan) International, Tocris Bioscience, Meryer Chemical Technology, Pure Chemistry Scientific, HBCChem, Inc., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Abblis Chemicals, PhytogenX, Inc., Shanghai Tauto Biotech, and MedChemexpress LLC among others.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Genistein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the genistein presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the genistein market by form (powder and liquid), by application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pet food, animal feed) & across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, APEJ, and MEA).

Genistein Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pet Food

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



