Global Conversational Commerce Market Data & Forecasting Report 2022-2027: Focus on Chatbots, OTT Messaging, RCS Messaging and Voice Assistants Services

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational Commerce: Market Data & Forecasting Report 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market-leading Conversational Commerce forecast suite provides a thorough view of the conversational commerce ecosystem, including chatbots, OTT messaging, RCS messaging and voice assistants services. It assesses and projects development of these technologies within specific markets, aligned with a detailed analysis of future potential opportunities.



The forecasts include:

Conversational Commerce Market Summary, including:

Total Users of Conversational Commerce

Total Spend over Conversational Commerce

Chatbot Commerce Market Summary, including:

Total Number of Commerce Chatbots Accessed per Annum

Total Number of Commerce Chatbots That Complete In-app Purchases

Total Spend over Chatbot Commerce

Data Splits provided for total chatbot that are web-based and app-based

OTT Messaging Commerce Market Summary, including:

Total Number of Smartphone Users who use Instant Messaging (IM)

Total Number of IM Users That Are Conversational Commerce Capable

Total Number of IM Commerce Transactions

Total Transaction Value via IM Conversational Commerce Services

RCS Messaging Commerce Market Summary, including:

Total RCS Capable Mobile Subscribers

Total Number of RCS-capable Subscribers Making Payments via Conversational Commerce

Total Transactions via RCS-based Conversational Commerce

Total Spend over RCS-based Conversational Commerce Channels

Voice Assistants Commerce Market Summary, including:

Total Voice Assistants that are Payment-enabled

Total Number of Voice Assistants That Actively Make Payments

Total Transactions Made by Payment-enabled Voice Assistants

Total Spend over Payment-enabled Voice Assistants

Data Splits for each channel is also provided for the proportion of total spend attributable to the following markets:

Banking

eCommerce & Retail

Food & Groceries

Clothing & Fashion

Electronics

Digital Ticketing

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends & Strategies



1. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations

1.1 Conversational Commerce: Key Takeaways

1.2 Conversational Commerce: Strategic Recommendations



2. Future Market Outlook

2.1.1 Introduction and Definitions

i. BOPIS

2.1.2 Current Market Outlook

i. OTT Messaging Commerce

ii. RCS Messaging Commerce

iii. Chatbots

iv. Digital Voice Assistants Commerce

2.1.3 Key Drivers to Conversational Commerce

2.1.4 Key Challenges to Conversational Commerce



3. Market Segment Analysis

3.1 Introduction to the Market Segment

Figure 3.1: Total Spend Over Conversational Commerce ($m), 2022 & 2027

3.1.1 Market Segment Methodology

3.1.2 Banking & Financial Services

i. Market Analysis

ii. RCS

iii. OTT

iv. Chatbots

v. Voice Assistants

3.1.3 eCommerce & Retail

i. Market Analysis

ii. RCS

iii. OTT

iv. Chatbots

v. Voice Assistants

3.1.4 Digital Ticketing

i. Market Analysis

ii. RCS

iii. OTT

iv. Chatbots

v. Voice Assistants



4. Business Model Analysis & Value-added Services

4.1 Conversational Commerce: Business Model Analysis

4.1.1 Omnichannel Retail

4.2 Conversational Card Payments

4.2.1 Integration with PSPs

i. Security Concerns

4.2.2 BNPL

4.2.3 Embedded Finance

4.3 Conversational Commerce: Value-added Services

4.3.1 Digital Loyalty Programs

4.3.2 Brand Identity & Authentication

4.3.3 QR Codes

i. QR Code Payments

ii. Regional Opportunities

4.1.2 Total RCS-capable Subscribers Making Payments via Conversational Commerce Channels

4.1.3 Total Spend over RCS Conversational Commerce Channels



5. Voice Assistants

5.1 The Future of Voice Assistant-enabled Speakers Commerce Services

5.1.1 Voice Assistant Commerce Forecast Methodology

5.1.2 Total Voice Assistants That Actively Make Payments

5.1.3 Total Transaction Value for Payment-enabled Voice Assistants

Companies Mentioned

CM.com

Infobip

Kaleyra

Route Mobile

Tata Communications

Vonage

Clickatell

CM.com

Comviva

Genesys

Google Dialogflow

Gupshup

Infobip

Kaleyra

Kasisto

LivePerson

Meta

Octane AI

Route Mobile

Sinch

Tata Communications

Viber

Vonage

WhatsApp

Zendesk

A Vote

Absa

Absa Cape Epic

Accura Scan

ACL Mobile

ACTITO

Adax

Adobe

AfroSaude

AFS (Arab Financial Services)

AI.Reverie

Air Asia

Airtel

Al Rayan Bank

Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan

Allied Bank

Amazon

American Express

AmeriSave Mortgage

Anam

Aramex

Arbetsformedlingen

Ares Management

Armature Studio

Asia Insurance 1950

AstraZeneca

Audiocodes

AVAYA

Axiata

Baby Coats

Bahrain Financing Company B.S.C

Banca Intesa San Paolo

Banca Sella

Banca Transilvania

Banca Widiba

Bancontact

Bandyer

Bank of Maharashtra

Barry Callebaut

Bharti Airtel

BlaBlaCar

BlackRock

Blue Turtle Technologies

BMW

Bold360

Bolt

Booking.com

Bosch Group

BotCentral

BT

Building Blocks

Bukalapak

Cake

Camouflaj

Cancer Research UK

Capitec

Carbyne

CarDekho

Carousell

CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria)

Centilli

Chatfuel

Chatlayer

Cisco

CitNOW

Citrus

CIVICA

ClearFreight

Coca Cola

Comcast

ConsenSys

Conversable

Crunch

CTI Africa

Curious Thing

Curlsmith

CX Company

Cybersource

CYSM

Dahmakan

Danfoss

Daraz

DataMix

DBS

DBS Bank

Decentro

Deloitte

DHL

Dialogic

Digitel

DinarPAY

DocPlanner Group

Doctolib

Doctor Anywhere

Domino's

Dotgo

Doxy.me

DPD UK

Dutch Government

EaseMyTrip.com

e-bot7

Ebury

Eclat Media Group

Econet Wireless

EE

Emirates

Etam

Etisalat

Euroconsumers

ExamRoom.AI

Exceed.ai

Fidelity Management

FIS

Fisher & Paykel

Five 9

FKP Scorpio

Flipkart

FlySafair

Food Network

Gamigo

Genesys

Geva Group

Giorgio Armani

Glassdoor

Global Ticket

GM Financial

GoDaddy

Goosehead Insurance

Grameenphone

GT Bank

HDFC Bank

Headsets.com

Healthcare at Home

Hellman & Friedman

HeyHi

HF Group

Holiday Inn

Hotelbeds

HP

HSBC

Hutch

ICICI Bank

Idea Cellular

iDeal

IKEA

ImagineOptix

Indosat

Infobip

Instagram

Insung Information

Inteliquent

Interteleco

IOCL

Jazz

JioChat

Johnson & Johnson

Jones Road Beauty

JP Morgan Chase

Jumper.ai

Kakao

Kellogg's

Key Travel

Klaviyo

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Leanpay

Lebara Mobile

LendingPoint

LINE

LinkedIn

Litify

liveClinic

Lofelt

log build

Manulife

Marham

Masivian S.A.S

Mastercard

medGo

MediaMarkt

Mepal

Mercedes Benz

MessageMedia

MessengerPeople

Meta

Microsoft

Miracle Mink Hair

Mitel

MobiFone Vietnam

Momentive

Moneythor

Monjin

MotoGP

MTD Products

MTN

Mukuru

myElefant SAS

Nature Wisr

Nedbank

Nederlandse Loterij

Netokracija

New York Angels

New10

Nexi

Next Education

Nice inContact

Nickel

NLB Banka

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

NPR One

Oak HC/FT

OLA

Onecom

OneDirect

Ooredoo

OpenSooq

OpenTable

Orange

Ouest France

Oxfam

Paidy

PalFish

Panera Bread

Papa John's Pizza

Parkmobile

Partnership of New York City

Pathwire

Paylogic

PayPlaza

Peerless Network

PensionBee

Pointillst

PopBox Asia

presize.ai

PUBG

Radware

Raiffeisen Bank

Rakuten

RAM Tracking

Randstad

Rapido

Rappi

ReCharge

Red Hat

Redfin

Reliance Jio

Relief International

Remitly

Revolut

Rho

Roadmap

Robi

RobinHQ.com

Routesms Solutions FZE

RSPCA

Safaricom

Santagostino

SAP

Sberbank

SBI

SecureAppbox

Selligent

Senati

Sequoia

ShoeBeDo

Shopify

Siemens

Signal Wire

Singapore Airlines

Skinny Mixes

Skype

Slack

Sngular

Spotify

SRI International

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

Sterling Bank Plc

StoryCorps

Strands

Takeaway.com

Tangerine

TanTan

TATA 1mg

TD Bank

Tea Junction

Tele2

Teledgers Technologies

Telefonica

Telegram

Tele-Town Hall

Temasek Holdings

Ten Coves Capital

Tenfold

Tesco

The Motley Fool

The Partnership Fund for New York

The Times Group

The Wall Street Journal

Thinca

Ticketmaster

Tiger Global

TM (Telekom Malaysia Berhad)

TP Vision

Transcosmos Research & Development Inc

Truecaller

TTN

Tulka

Twilio

Twisted Pixel Games

Twitter

Two Sigma Ventures

UBA

Uber

UCSC

Ujet

Unilever

Unit 2 Games

US Foods

Viber

Vietnamobile

Vinted

Visa

Visionflex

Vodafone

Vogue

VoiceBase

VoicePing

VoiceSage

Volpy

Voximplant

VTB Bank

VvAA Groep BV

Wall Street English

WAVY Global

WeFarm

Wells Fargo

Welthungerhilfe

Westpase

WeWork

Wicked Edge

Within

WorkIndia

Wrigley

Wurth

Xerox

Yousign

Zain

Zamtel

Zapier

Zipcar

Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb3b7s