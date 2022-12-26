The Worldwide Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $3 Billion by 2030 - Stringent Environmental Regulations for Occupational Exposure to Hazardous Fumes Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mobile Units, Stationary Units, Large Centralized Systems), By Application, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global welding fume extraction equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

The demand for welding fume extraction equipment is anticipated to be driven by stringent environmental regulations for occupational exposure to the hazardous fumes generated during the welding process.



The increased awareness of welding equipment end-users about occupational hazards and illnesses has led to the implementation of additional legislation by employers. Local exhaust ventilation (LEV) systems are to be installed by all firms that offer welding services to adequately regulate welding emissions.



Welding companies are obligated by law to maintain an ASA registry listing the exposed workers and the number of annual hours of exposure. Thus, increased concerns related to the health risks posed by welding fumes, along with the implementation of stringent laws aimed at ensuring a safe and healthy work environment, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Increasing construction activities across the globe and rapid urbanization in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, as well as those in the Middle East and Africa, are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the construction sector. Moreover, higher disposable incomes and improved spending capabilities of consumers are anticipated to boost spending on the construction of new buildings.



Manufacturers of welding fume extraction equipment adopt several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions to enhance their market penetration and cater to the changing technological demand for equipment from various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, marine, and aerospace.



Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Report Highlights

Mobile units accounted for 45.2% of the global revenue share in 2021 owing to their mobility & compactness, mobile units are suited for small fabrication and welding facilities that require light to medium-duty welding fume extractors

Arc welding accounted for 44.0% share of the global revenue in 202. Arc welding is used for various applications such as welding thin ferrous & non-ferrous metals, sheet metals, small diameter parts, thin wall tubing, and repairing tools & dies

Aerospace is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The welding applications in aerospace manufacturing also include heating elements, circuit board traces, electronic components, actuators, fine ribbon welding, inductors, and others

Asia Pacific accounted for around 35.7% of the global revenue share in 2021. Owing to ongoing offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration activities, along with the conduct of refining pipeline construction projects in the region during the post-pandemic period

In August 2020, KEMPER GmbH launched the WallMaster filter system for metalworking companies to optimize their protective welding equipment for employees. The stationary filter unit is suitable for filtering medium quantities of welding fumes for up to two workplaces at the same time

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market - Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market



Chapter 4. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Mobile Units

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Stationary Units

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Large Centralized Systems

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Arc Welding

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Resistance Welding

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Laser Beam Welding

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Oxy-Fuel Welding

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Aerospace

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Building & Construction

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Energy

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6. Oil & Gas

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7. Marine

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Public Companies

8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.6. Private Companies

8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Miller Electric Mfg. LL

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Lincoln Electric

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Donaldson Company, Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Kemper Gmbh

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Bomaksan Industrial Air Filtration Systems San. Tic. A.S.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Filcar

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. ABICOR BINZEL

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. ESTA Extraction technology

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Nederman Holding AB

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. APZEM

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8j65q

Attachment