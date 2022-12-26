Global Insect Repellent Market Report 2022 to 2030: Players Include Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur International, Coghlans and Spectrum Brands

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Repellent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Insect Type (Mosquito Repellent, Bugs Repellent, Fly Repellent), By Product Type (Vaporizer, Spray, Cream, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insect repellent market is expected to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

An increase in diseases such as malaria. dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever are spreading across the globe especially in under-developed countries due to less sanitation awareness is expected to boost the growth of the insect repellent market.



The use of insect repellent is becoming more popular due to the spread of awareness among consumers as it is beneficial in preventing any diseases related to insects, rashes, and skin eruption. People practicing farming, mining, construction, and other field-related work are more prone to insects which in turn has resulted to rise in the consumption of the product. Additionally, more people are using insect repellent as a result of manufacturers' increased production of goods in consumer-friendly pricing ranges.



In terms of insect type, mosquito repellent is projected to have the largest market share in 2021 owing to the growing awareness of mosquito-causing diseases leading to fatality. To prevent mosquito-related diseases people use different forms of mosquito repellent like liquidators, lotion, and cream. Use of mosquito repellent wipes is posing an alternative yet not frequently used option. The wipes provide protection, are convenient to carry, and user- friendly.



Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the rise in awareness regarding the spread of diseases due to lack of sanitation. The awareness regarding the benefits of using insect repellents among consumers is also on the rise, especially in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines owing to the increase in population.



Customers have become more aware of the natural components in insect repellents. The low-viscosity silicone oil produced by the Tokyo-based chemical and cosmetics company Kao Corporation deters mosquitoes from landing on the skin and has the potential to be used as an insect repellent.

Companies in the insect repellent industry are drawing inspiration from these businesses in order to promote R&D in innovative mosquito repellent technology that uses a hydrophobic oil surface that mosquitoes often find repulsive, preventing them from remaining long enough to feed.



Insect Repellent Market Report Highlights

Insect repellent is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Due to an increase in the household or commercial waste, consumers' awareness of insect-borne diseases is expected to increase over the projection period

Mosquito repellent was valued at USD 2,327.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,877.2 million by 2030. By reducing mosquito bite exposure, mosquito repellents reduce the chance of developing vector-borne illnesses like malaria. Millions of cases are being reported each year despite the fact that it is treatable

Spray segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030. Sprays that repel insects have a pleasant odor that reduces stress and soothes the body. Therefore, the advantages of insect repellents go beyond just keeping insects at bay

Asia Pacific was valued a USD 1,813.7 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. The growth in the region is majorly attributed to increase in consumers changing lifestyle as people have started to focus more on their health and sanitation since the COVID-19 pandemic

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Insect Repellent Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Insect Repellent Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Roadmap of Insect Repellent Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Insect Repellent Market: Insect Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Insect Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Mosquito Repellent

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Bugs Repellent

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Fly Repellent

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Product Type Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Vaporizer

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Spray

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Cream

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Insect Repellent Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Reckitt Benckiser Group

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. The Godrej Company

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Dabur International

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Coghlans Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. S.C Jhonson & Son

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Johnson and Johnson

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Spectrum Brands

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Sawyer Products, Inc

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Himalaya Herbals.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Jyothy Labs

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



