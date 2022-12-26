The Worldwide 3D Printed Prosthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sockets, Limbs, Joints), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

3D printed prosthetics is a field of medicine that uses additive manufacturing technologies rather than traditional subtractive manufacturing methods to create artificial body parts.

The major factor driving the market growth is that the production costs of such medical devices are driven down by using additive manufacturing, making them more affordable for the masses. Orthotics and prosthetics are a great fit for 3D printing technology as they are made of plastic and they must be ideal-made to fit each patient.



The World Health Organization estimates that around 30 million globally are in need of prosthetics, and adopting the 3D printing technique can help increase availability for individuals especially in remote regions at a lower cost. Such factors coupled with high patient comfort and easy customization are expected to boost the market growth.

Advancements in body modeling and 3D scanning technologies from players such as Body Labs will enable individuals to 3D scan their limbs and have prosthetics molded after them, allowing a more natural fitting and appearance.



The advent of COVID-19 impacted the additive manufacturing market as the pandemic resulted in supply chain bottlenecks and manufacturing closures mostly in the initial quarters of 2020.

However, the 3D printing market witnessed a significant boost post-pandemic as this is a disruptive technology and has emerged as a potential solution to curb medical device supply shortages.

Moreover, the key players in the 3D printed prosthetics market reported a sales increase in 2021 and this indicates that the market has recovered from the COVID-19 impact and is expected to grow eminently in the future.



3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report Highlights

The limbs type segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is because the demand for 3D printed prosthetics for limbs is higher than for other body parts.

The polypropylene material segment is projected to grow fast over the forecast period as it is a standard material used in 3D printing.

Hospitals end-use segment dominated the market owing to the fact that the majority of prosthetic treatment services are carried out in a hospital facility that employs professional prosthetists.

North America accounted for the highest share of the due to high awareness of prosthetic treatments and the presence in the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% owing to the rise in the number of accidental cases in Asian countries.

