Global Fitness Clothing Market to 2027: Increasing Incomes in Developing Countries and Popularity of Physical Fitness Drives Growth

The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Fitness Clothing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fitness Clothing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Fitness Clothing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Growing Geriatric Population Along with Rising Obese Population

Increasing Incomes in Developing Countries and Popularity of Physical Fitness

Rising Adventure Sports

Restraints

Rising Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Increasing Innovations in Fabrics

Development in E-Commerce

Challenges

Changing Tastes and Preferences of Consumers Along with Increasing Labour Shortages

Market Segmentation



The Global Fitness Clothing Market is segmented based on Gender, Type, and Geography.

By Gender, the market is classified into Children's Wear, Men's Wear, and Women's Wear.

By Type, the market is classified into Accessories, Basic Fitness Clothing, Cold Weather Fitness Clothing, Footwear, and Swimsuits.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Adidas Ag

Anta Sports Products Ltd.

ASICS Corp.

Bravada International Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Gap, Inc.

GK Elite Sportswear Co.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Hosa International

Kappa Co.

Li Ning Company Ltd.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Mizuno Corp.

Nike, Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd.

Puma SE

Reebok International Ltd.

TerraFrog Clothing Corp.

VF Corp.

