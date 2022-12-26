Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report 2022 to 2027: Surging Incidences of Hormone Imbalance Disorders in the Geriatric and Neonatal Populations is Primarily Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.02% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is used for replenishing the hormones that are present in low levels in the human body. This treatment is particularly favourable for patients with growth hormone deficiency, women nearing menopause and elderly people suffering from hypogonadism. HRT is available in several forms such as skin and mouth patches (transdermal), gels, injections and implants.

However, HRT may not be suitable for patients who have a history of blood clots, liver disease and untreated high blood pressure. This therapy may also include some adverse effects like bloating, swelling, nausea, leg cramps, headaches, indigestion, increased cholesterol levels and a rise in the number of red blood cells.



A surge in the incidences of hormone imbalance disorders in the geriatric and neonatal populations is primarily driving the market growth. The rising need for new treatment options with better safety results is further boosting the demand for (HRT) hormone replacement therapy.

Additionally, aggressive marketing and direct selling campaigns by the key players along with the development of new gel-based formulations creates an attractive market for these therapies. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers and the presence of regularly monitored formulations are some of the other drivers stimulating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Roche, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Merck, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What will be the global hormone replacement therapy market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

2. What are the global hormone replacement therapy market drivers?

3. What are the major trends in the global hormone replacement therapy market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global hormone replacement therapy market?

5. What is the global hormone replacement therapy market breakup by product?

6. What is the global hormone replacement therapy market breakup by route of administration?

7. What is the global hormone replacement therapy market breakup by type of disease?

8. What are the major regions in the global hormone replacement therapy market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product

5.6 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

5.7 Market Breakup by Type of Disease

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Estrogen Replacement Therapy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Thyroid Replacement Therapy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Testosterone Replacement Therapy

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Oral

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Parenteral

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Transdermal

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type of Disease

8.1 Menopause

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hypothyroidism

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Male Hypogonadism

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.3.2 Bayer AG

10.3.3 Eli Lilly & Company

10.3.4 Roche

10.3.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

10.3.6 Merck

10.3.7 Mylan NV

10.3.8 Novartis AG

10.3.9 Novo Nordisk A/S

10.3.10 Pfizer Inc.

