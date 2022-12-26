Global Smart Displays Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032902/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Display Mirror, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.6% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Home Display segment is readjusted to a revised 32.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $670.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.7% CAGR



The Smart Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$670.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 26.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.



Smart Signage Segment to Record 28.7% CAGR



In the global Smart Signage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$454.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ACER

Changhong

Epson

Hisense

Konka

LG Electronics

NEC

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung

Sharp

Skyworth

Sony

TCL





