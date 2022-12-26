Global Smart Coatings Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the period 2020-2027. Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Layer segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Smart Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M

A&K Painting Company, Inc.

AnCatt, Inc

Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd

Bayer AG

Debiotech S.A

DOW

DSM

DuPont

Eastern Chemical Company

Greenkote

Helicity Technologies, Inc.

HygraTek

NEI Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Research Frontier, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Layer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Layer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Layer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Single Layer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Smart Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single

Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,

Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single

Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,

Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings

by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer

and Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and

Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings

by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer

and Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &

Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________