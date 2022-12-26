New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377312/?utm_source=GNW





These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.BMS is an advanced and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort.



It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through building automation, energy management, and other related systems. The global BMS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. COVID-19 has intensified the need for digitalization in buildings, placing a greater focus on the health and wellness of occupants.



These factors, along with the increasing awareness for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, act as a key growth accelerator for this market.



This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture and analyzes different commercial and industrial end-user segments.



Region-wise analysis has been provided for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The base year is 2021, and market numbers have been forecast until 2026.

