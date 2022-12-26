New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global in Vitro Fertilization Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377306/?utm_source=GNW





With technology advancements, the IVF process has undergone several modifications, with mainstream service providers such as fertility clinics/hospitals and surgical centers now being backed up by additional service providers such as cryobanks and fertility benefits service providers.



Patients now have the provision to freeze their eggs, sperm, and embryos and use it at a later stage when parenthood is desired.



Moreover, state-of-the-art technologies such as pre-implantation genetic testing have improved success rates, promoting better outcomes.



The possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting the likeliness of an embryo to develop enables the embryologist in the IVF procedure to select the best embryo for transfer.



Many other innovations and techniques can now make diagnostic work-up and treatment through ART, including IVF, more affordable.



Most of these developments are in the clinical trial stage.



These innovations will boost the adoption of IVF in low- and middle-income countries.



As IVF laws differ in different parts of the world, fertility tourism is on the rise in certain European countries, Asia, and the Middle East.



It has particularly gained popularity amongst patients in advanced economies like the United States and Europe.



The study provides a global overview of the market with a focus on the current market scenario, the latest technologies, costs, and future growth opportunities.



The study segments the IVF services market into the following categories:Fresh IVF cycles

• Thawed IVF cycles

• Donor egg/sperm IVF cycles

• Other cycle typesThe end-user analysis includes the growth potential of the market players in the following categories:

• Fertility clinics

• Hospitals and surgical centersThe study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Author: Suchismita Das

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________