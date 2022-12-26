New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Trends and Advancements in Nuclear Energy Utilization" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377305/?utm_source=GNW



Nuclear energy can play a critical role due to its high energy density, low land footprint compared to renewable energy sources, and cost competitiveness with fossil-fueled power plants.



However, there have long been concerns surrounding the safety of nuclear power plants.



This has prompted industry players to make continuous changes in plant design to enhance the safety profile of reactors.



There are also significant R&D efforts in plant miniaturization, notably the development of small modular reactors, to make nuclear energy a key tool in decarbonizing the energy and industrial sector.



The nuclear industry is also gearing up for its next growth phase by developing Generation IV reactors, which involve changes in the working fluid, coolants, operating temperatures, and power output, among others.



With the recent downturn in geopolitical stability in Europe, high natural gas prices, and efforts to ensure energy security, nuclear power is set to record strong growth in upcoming years.



The study describes the major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in next-generation nuclear energy technologies.



It also offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis and explores the key stakeholders developing advanced nuclear plant designs, including Generation III – III+ and Generation IV reactors.



The study analyzes the global patent landscape for nuclear fission technologies and highlights the main patent owners/applicants and major research areas.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377305/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________