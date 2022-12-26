Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methyl Silicone Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Silicone Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$954.3 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$866.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Adhis S.A.S
Bluestar Silicones
BRB International BV
Evonik Tego Chemie
Kaneka Corporations
Momentive performance materials holdings Inc.
Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Siltech Corportion
The Dow Chemical Company
Wacker Chemie AG;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Silicone Resins Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Methyl Silicone Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Methyl Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Silicone Resins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Methyl Phenyl Silicone
Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Phenyl Silicone
Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Silicone Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial,
Other End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone
Resins and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building & Construction
and Automotive & Transportation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other
End-Uses, Building & Construction and Automotive &
Transportation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Building &
Construction and Automotive & Transportation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Product Type - Methyl Silicone Resins,
Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Resins by Product
Type - Methyl Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methyl
Silicone Resins, Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives &
Sealants, Elastomers and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants,
Elastomers and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone Resins estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW