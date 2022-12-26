Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methyl Silicone Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Silicone Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$954.3 Million by the year 2027.







Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$866.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Adhis S.A.S

Bluestar Silicones

BRB International BV

Evonik Tego Chemie

Kaneka Corporations

Momentive performance materials holdings Inc.

Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siltech Corportion

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG;





