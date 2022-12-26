New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analog IC Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377303/?utm_source=GNW





The base year for the study is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.



• In-depth analysis with market sizing for end-user segments: automotive, personal computing, consumer electronics, smartphones, communication infrastructure, data centers, and others (government, military, and drones)

• Market sizing of the following analog IC product categories for all end users: general-purpose, signal conditioning, signal conversion, interface, power management (PMIC), application-specific

• Regional perspective of demand patterns in different advanced and emerging markets, namely North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Forecasts of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors’ market share for all equipment types

• Drivers and restraints analysis

• Design challenges

• Analog IC fabrication: In-house and outsource by company

• Demand analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm wafer fabrication

• Companies’ reliance on distributors

• Analog IC ecosystem in India

• Sustainability

• Digital transformation

• Growth opportunities The global analog IC market generated $79.3 million in 2022, with a base year growth rate of 7.1%. The market is set to continue growing with their increased adoption for industrial automation, electric and connected vehicles, 5G communication infrastructure, and data center deployment.

