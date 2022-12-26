Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032870/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Communication Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR



The Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

BAE Systems

Cobham

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Mercury Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rheintmetall

Rolta India

Saab

Systematic

Thales





IV. COMPETITION

