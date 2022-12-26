New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Intelligent Transportation System Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377301/?utm_source=GNW

Intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) are a significant component of urban planning and modernization projects.



These systems integrate state-of-the-art communication, sensors, and digital technologies for advanced transportation safety and mobility.



ITSs are integral to how cities plan their public service infrastructure.



Most importantly, several technologies, such as AI, 5G, and LiDAR, are coming together to enable applications and services that can impact how citizens travel and interact with parking, emergency, and other services provided to them by the city authorities.Key questions this study will answer include:

•What is the significance of ITS in today’s smart city ecosystem?

•What are the key technologies contributing to the growth of the ITS industry?

•What are the convergence opportunities between communications, sensors, and information and communications technologies (ICT) in the ITS ecosystem?

•Which companies are innovating in ITS technology?

•What are the emerging growth opportunities in the ITS industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377301/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________