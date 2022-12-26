New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Managed and Professional Security Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377300/?utm_source=GNW





With the looming threat of cyberattacks caused by this expanding threat landscape, companies are realizing that they cannot solely rely on in-house security teams to handle security issues due to the shortage of qualified security professionals.



As a result, they are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) that provide access to a strong pool of security professionals and cutting-edge security services, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues, thereby presenting a potential growth opportunity for the Asia-Pacific managed and professional security services market.



This study provides a detailed look at the growth of managed and professional security services across the Asia-Pacific region.



It includes insights on market sizing, revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, and segmentation by service and verticals along with insights on growth drivers and restraints, assessment of future market opportunities, and insights for CISOs.

