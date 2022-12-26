Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Amazon Web Services
Ariel Software Solutions
Auth0® Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
miniOrange Inc.
Okta, Inc
OneLogin, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Ping Identity Corporation
PistolStar, Inc. (PortalGuard)
RCDevs SA
SAASPASS Inc.
SSO Easy
Thales Group (Gemalto)
Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
Authentication Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication estimated at US$2. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW