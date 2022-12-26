Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services

Ariel Software Solutions

Auth0® Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

miniOrange Inc.

Okta, Inc

OneLogin, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

PistolStar, Inc. (PortalGuard)

RCDevs SA

SAASPASS Inc.

SSO Easy

Thales Group (Gemalto)

Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)

Authentication Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion

Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup

Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Healthcare and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security

Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud

for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________