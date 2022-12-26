New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Urbanization" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377299/?utm_source=GNW





These trend opportunity profiles are analyzed across key industries, including health, retail, information and communication technologies, supply chain and logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), security, energy & environment, mobility, industrial, and food and agriculture.



This research service presents the trend and technology innovations for future cities.



The study covers the following concepts and innovations expected to shape the development of the smart city:

• 15-minute city

• Build-to-rent (BTR) properties

• City emergency alert services

• Movement analytics

• Traffic congestion management systems

• Hyperlocal community-surveillance-based health monitoring

• Curbside-data-as-a-service

• Urban farmingThese trends represent the most promising growth opportunities with the potential to transform the current ecosystem of city operations.



The mid- to long-term ratings define the growth and impact of the trend in future.

