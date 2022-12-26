Clean Group Continues To Be In The Frontline With Commercial Cleaning Services For Businesses In Sydney

Sydney, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Clean Group, based in Sydney, New South Wales, is happy to announce they offer commercial cleaning services to premises with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Because of its infectious nature, the Covid-19 pandemic has spread rapidly. Infected people can spread the virus to others by coughing, sneezing and through personal contact. It is crucial to ensure that the virus is not spread from one place to another within a home or business. Consistent cleaning, disinfection, and sanitisation are the only way to achieve this.

Clean Group Sydney is a leader in Covid-19 deep cleaning services. These services are performed according to Safe Work Australia standards. Deep cleaning is more than just regular disinfection. Clean Group Sydney has trained dedicated cleaners to perform a Covid-19 disinfection and cleaning procedure. This process also kills common germs, bacteria, and viruses. The team has the expertise and experience to complete Covid-19 cleanings as well as disinfection of all surfaces including floors, windows sills, kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas. This ensures that all who enter the premises are protected against Covid-19.

Clean Group Sydney offers Covid-19 cleaning services for businesses that have been infected. Covid-19 decontamination is the thorough and thorough cleaning of premises and disinfection and repair of any damaged surfaces or objects. They disinfect all surfaces, particularly those that are frequently touched (such as tables, chairs, light switches, water faucets, and tabletops). All areas that are frequented by people are thoroughly disinfected.

Clean Group Sydney's Covid-19 decontamination cleaning service will eliminate 99.9% of the virus. It also helps to prevent reinfection. Clean Group Sydney ensures that all cleaning and disinfection services meet the required standards. They are regularly inspected to make sure they are performed correctly. It ensures that customers' expectations and needs are met. This type of Covid-19 cleaning works best for businesses who have had cases of Covid-19 in the past or are at high risk.

Before they can resume business operations, premises that have been exposed will need approval from the Australian Health Department. Clean Group Sydney provides a checklist and certification that businesses can use to get this approval. Clean Group Sydney operates 24/7 and provides same-day services to those who need them.

Businesses that have not been confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 can request a Covid-19 sanitisation from Clean Group Sydney. Clean Group Sydney states that this is an excellent step to protect customers and staff. Clean Group Sydney's team has the experience, training and equipment to deliver safe, effective and efficient cleaning results. Clean Group Sydney offers a precautionary sanitization service which includes basic cleaning and disinfection for all surfaces. Cleaning door handles, handrails and doorknobs are given special attention. This cleaning method is recommended for businesses at low- to moderate risk of contracting the virus.

Clean Group Sydney guarantees that no matter what type of Covid-19 cleaning they provide, Clean Group Sydney will deliver high-quality results that exceed all customers' expectations. Clean Group Sydney has been praised by their customers for the variety of cleaning services they offer.

Kimberly states in a testimonial on Clean Group's website that she has found Clean Group to be professional and efficient. Office cleaning Sydney always exceeds our expectations and sometimes delivers results that are better than expected. Their services are highly recommended for any business in Sydney.

Emma wrote in another testimonial that she was very satisfied with her cleaning crew. Clean Group has been reliable and consistent. Clean Group is the best office cleaning company in Sydney. Their dedication and quality are unmatched. They are a great team and I'd love to recommend them.

Clean Group Sydney welcomes homeowners and businesses who wish to maintain their properties clean. Stephen Matthews from Clean Group Sydney can also be contacted to discuss their requirements in more detail.

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:



Clean Group

Suji Siv

0291607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Rd, Westmead NSW 2145