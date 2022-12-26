New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The State of the Cloud: The Importance of Hybrid and Multicloud Environments for Business Success" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377298/?utm_source=GNW
In the 11th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and world regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.
Notable findings include:
• Businesses view hybrid and multicloud environments as critical to business success.
74% of respondents said that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multicloud environment.
• While businesses still keep some apps on-premises due to security, resiliency, or sustainability concerns, legacy infrastructure usage dipped slightly for the first time in several years, with both on-premises data center usage and colocation usage declining by about 5%. The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future of the cloud market.
Author: Karyn Price
The State of the Cloud: The Importance of Hybrid and Multicloud Environments for Business Success
According to respondents to the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud User survey, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) represent the most critical aspect of digital transformation. As such, companies continue to build their hybrid, multicloud environments to support strategic business goals, such as revenue growth, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency.
