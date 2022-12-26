New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The State of the Cloud: The Importance of Hybrid and Multicloud Environments for Business Success" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377298/?utm_source=GNW





In the 11th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and world regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.



Notable findings include:

• Businesses view hybrid and multicloud environments as critical to business success.



74% of respondents said that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multicloud environment.

• While businesses still keep some apps on-premises due to security, resiliency, or sustainability concerns, legacy infrastructure usage dipped slightly for the first time in several years, with both on-premises data center usage and colocation usage declining by about 5%. The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future of the cloud market.

Author: Karyn Price

