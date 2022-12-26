New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1–3 HVAC Components in North America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377293/?utm_source=GNW





The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. The demand for HVAC components in the North American aftermarket declined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the aftermarket has recovered in 2021 because of pent-up demand, increasing VIO, and an aging vehicle population.



Unit shipment, however, will remain flat until the end of the forecast period because of a reduction in the number of vehicle accidents and higher product durability.



Most of the HVAC components witnessed a significant price increase in 2021 because of the increase in raw material cost and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations.



Revenue will see marginal growth because of price correction and a decline in unit shipment.



Warehouse distributors (WDs) and retailers are the key channel partners, as this category is primarily a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment.



OES channel has a notable share in certain HVAC components, as a significant share of the demand arises from vehicle collision.



WDs and retailers dominate the HVAC category with their aggressive pricing and extensive private label coverage.



Key participants in the North American HVAC aftermarket are SMP, LKQ, APDI, Spectra Premium, Santech, TYC Genera, Continental, Dorman Products, and Denso.

Author: Seshasayee Tatineni

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________