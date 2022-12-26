Global Scented Candles Market to Reach $692 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scented Candles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032838/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Container-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$396 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pillars segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Scented Candles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.3 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -
Bath and Body Works
California Exotic Novelties
CoScentrix
diptyque
Gellite Gel Candles
Himalayan Trading Post
Lee Naturals
LELO
Magnolia Scents by Design
Mels Candles
Net-a-Porter
Northern Lights Candles
Paddywax
PandG
Reckitt Benckiser
Southern Made Candles
Soy Works Candle Company
Stand Around Creations
Tatine
The Gel Candle Company
The Yankee Candle Company


Global Scented Candles Market to Reach $692 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scented Candles estimated at US$522. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$692 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --