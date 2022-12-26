Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032837/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Life Science, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Material Science segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Scanning Electron Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Semiconductors Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
In the global Semiconductors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$471.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$855.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Bruker Corporation
Carl Zeiss
Danish Micro Engineering (DME)
FEI
Hitachi High-Technologies
JEOL Ltd
Leica Microsystems
Nanoscience Instruments
Nikon Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Tescan Orsay Holding
Thermo Fisher Scientific
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Scanning Electron Microscopes - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scanning Electron Microscopes estimated at US$3. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
