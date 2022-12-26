New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profile-Sustainability and Environment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377282/?utm_source=GNW





It describes the opportunities for several sectors, such as mobility, industrial, FMCG, retail, ICT, business and financial services, and supply chain and logistics.



In addition, this study offers a set of transformative trends that accelerate the journey toward net zero goals, guides organizations to incorporate these trends with exemplary use cases, and discusses opportunities from upcoming new business models that will not only be environment-friendly but also enable growth.This report gives an overview of innovative subjects of the circular economy, including battery recycling, reverse logistics, and sustainable packaging, and examines the business and financial environment transformation with ethical and sustainable investment practices.



It covers sociopolitical measures to curb carbon emissions, leading to growth opportunities that leverage advanced technologies, such as AI and blockchain, and the advent of direct air capture (DAC) technology.

