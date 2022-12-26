Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Eye and Skin Diseases Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Retinol is enlisted in the World Health Organization (WHO) list of essential medicines.

Excellent pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects propels the synthetic retinol market growth



Natural retinol is obtained from sources such as sweet potatoes, carrots, apricots, oranges, eggs, meat and dairy products. Daily intake of retinol in diet is beneficial in maintaining healthy skin and eyesight. They are present in very small quantities in daily dietary intake which led to the demand for synthetic retinol.

Adapalene, tazarotene and isotretinoin are a few examples of synthetic retinol used commercially in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. The factors responsible for their increasing demand are excellent pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties possessed by synthetic retinol.



Increasing number of people suffering with acne and atopic dermatitis drive the cosmetic products market growth



In the present scenario cosmetic products dominate the applications segment for retinol (vitamin A) market. The key factors responsible for the burgeoning requirement of retinol containing cosmetic products are rising prevalence of acne and atopic dermatitis. Scientist have validated the fact that decreased serum levels of retinol are present in patients suffering with skin diseases. Retinoid are beneficial in treating acne and atopic dermatitis by unclogging the skin pores and enhance the penetration of drug molecules present in gels and cream formulations.

In the pharmaceutical industry they are manufactured as soft gel capsules, eye drops and injectable to treat eye disorders such as night blindness, corneal ulcers and conjunctival xerosis etc. Fortified food will be garnering significant growth during the forecast period on account of rising public health awareness and flourishing food and dietary supplement industry. Animal feed is enriched with retinol to build immunity and maintain the necessary circadian rhythm necessary in livestock and poultry animals.



Rising prevalence of eye and skin disorders to drive the retinol (vitamin A) market in North America



North America is currently leading the geographical segment for retinol (vitamin A) market. As per the research findings of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3.3 million American citizens are blind or are suffering with low vision. The factors responsible for the dominance of North America are rising prevalence of skin and eye disorders. According to the statistics provided by British Association of Dermatologist in Europe the prevalence rate of common diseases are warts (41.3%), contact dermatitis (15.0%) and acne (19.2%).

The prevalence rate of these skin diseases is higher in the women population in comparison to men. Key players such as Sigma-Aldrich, Adisseo, DSM and Bausch & Lomb incorporated etc., provide cosmetic products enriched in retinol to fight skin disease in Europe.

Asia Pacific is set to register excellent growth during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 on account of factors such as flourishing livestock and poultry industry. Emergence of local manufacturers impose stiff competition to major players providing fortified food products enriched with retinol.



Market Segmentation

Type

Natural

Synthetic

Application

Animal Feed

Fortified Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic Products

