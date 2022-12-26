New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid Organ Transplantation Technologies and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377278/?utm_source=GNW





Pre- and post-transplant diagnostics are used for recipient evaluation, donor matching, diagnosis of infectious diseases, immunosuppression monitoring, and organ rejection monitoring.



Diagnostics are now using novel molecular assay techniques, advanced optical sensors, device miniaturization, and data analytics.



Advances in organ preservation and perfusion device technologies include novel preservation solutions, and remote monitoring technologies during storage, enabling safe storage and transport of the organ.



Innovation also revolves around the treatment of marginal organs during storage, which would increase the availability of organs.This research service analyzes transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices and explores the drivers and restraints to the growth of the solid organ transplant industry.



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and organ failures, the technological advancements in diagnostics and organ preservation technologies, and the unmet need to improve post-transplant outcomes are the top drivers in the organ transplantation market.



The need for efficient donor referrals, donor-matching, and post- or pre-transplant patient management provides opportunities for transplant diagnostics companies and AI and digital solutions providers to expand their portfolio of applications.



New cryopreservants, sub-normothermic perfusion, and controlled oxygen rewarming allow longer and safer preservation. The study covers global transplant diagnostics and organ preservation device technologies, their categories, and their advantages and disadvantages.



The competitive environment explores technologies employed by key participants, overall technology adoption, and its impact on solid organ transplants.



The study covers technology roadmaps for transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices, recent government and private funding activities, patent filling and M&A trends, and top growth opportunities for key companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________