Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report 2022: Emerging Technological Advancements in Testing Procedures for Drug Development Present Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Service, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market is estimated to be USD 7.64 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 11.87 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.21%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Research and Development in Drug Discovery and Development

Rising Incidence of Cancer and other Infectious Diseases Worldwide

Increasing Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints

Relatively High Costs Involved in Drug Development

Opportunities

Emerging Technological Advancements in Testing Procedures for Drug Development

Growing Demand of Regulatory Bodies for Analytical Details on Drugs

Challenges

Lack of Consistency in The Product Quality

Market Segmentations



The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market is segmented based on Product Type, Service, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Additives, Finished Product, and Raw Materials.

By Service, the market is classified into Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development & Validation, and Stability Testing.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Pharmaceuticals Companies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aztech Sciences Inc., Boston Analytical, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Merck KGaA, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Product Type



7 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Service



8 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By End-Users



9 Americas' Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market



10 Europe's Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market



12 APAC's Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Alcami Corp.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Aztech Sciences, Inc.

Boston Analytical, Inc.

Cambrex Corp.

Catalent, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Exova Group PLC

Intertek Group PLC

Merck KGaA

Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Seikagaku Corp.

SGS SA

Source BioScience

Toxikon, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc11yw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment