Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities

Frost & Sullivan identifies and analyzes MRI system innovation that maximizes the benefits of the technology.This research service highlights MRI design innovation, including open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), and digital MRI innovation, such as audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI.



The study offers a brief introduction of each of these innovations along with pros and cons, notable vendors, and success factors. The study also highlights overall MRI market growth and restraints, technology analysis, top venture capital (VC) funding deals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and top mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Furthermore, it presents the patent landscape for MRI systems’ innovation and key growth opportunities.Key Questions This Study Answers:

•What are the market and technology growth drivers and restraints?

•What are the important innovations in open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, iMRI, audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI? What are the important factors for the success of new MRI technologies/innovations?

•What important M&A and funding activities have taken place?

•What is the patent landscape for MRI in the last 2 years?

•What are the important growth opportunities for technology developers in the MRI space?

