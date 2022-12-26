Global Sarcoma Drugs Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sarcoma Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032828/?utm_source=GNW

Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $282.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Sarcoma Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$282.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$289.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Amgen

Bayer AG

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sarcoma Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Targeted Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Sarcoma Drugs Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sarcoma

Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy

and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs

by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by

Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs

by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

