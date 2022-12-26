New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Offshore Wind Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377284/?utm_source=GNW





An accelerated transition toward renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies is crucial to our long-term survival.In the last decade, the offshore wind sector has experienced significant growth.



Numerous nations have recognized the potential of offshore in regions with high, regular winds and initiated the development of large-scale wind farm projects.



Currently, offshore wind technology is one of the most rapidly increasing renewable energy source.



This trend will continue, driven mainly by increased investments, technological advancements, and greater supply chain efficiency, which have drastically reduced CAPEX and OPEX across several regions and play a vital role in our transition to a carbon-neutral economy.



In addition, increasing private and public spending on the construction and extension of utility-scale offshore wind projects and the continued exploration of viable sites for offshore wind projects will boost the industry’s growth.Significant developments continue to reshape the global offshore wind market and will play a crucial role in our transition toward a carbon-neutral economy.



This study explores the global offshore wind market and its projected growth by 2030. It presents key drivers and restraints influencing the market and its development.



It also highlights the key regions with the highest growth potential and offers a projected roadmap of growth in the offshore market globally and by regions till 2030.

